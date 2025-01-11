Final: NMSU WBB tops the UTEP Miners 65-49 in Battle of I-10 matchup

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies played host to the UTEP Miners to kickoff the Battle of I-10 rivalry on Saturday in Las Cruces.

In the first quarter, the Aggies managed to regain a 13-11 lead to end the first quarter. Molly Kaiser collected more than half of the Aggies’ points as she collected two three’s.

In the second quarter, UTEP’s Ivane Tensaie assisted Luisa Vydrova on a fast break layup to make it a tie game, 13-13. With less than three minutes left in the first half, the Aggies went on a 10-0 run while the miners were silent as they went on a scoring drought that lasted a little under three minutes.

The Aggies enter the locker room with a 35-19 lead over the Miners.

With less than 30 seconds in the third quarter, the Miners cut it to a 10-point game. However, the Aggies offense was dominant as Kaiser tallied a total of 32 points and the second leading scorer for NMSU was Diarrah Sissoko with 11 points.