Chapin defeats Andress, 71-42; Huskies increase win streak against El Paso schools

EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies once again proved why they are the best basketball team in El Paso.

Tuesday, the Huskies defeated their northeast rival, the Andress Eagles, 71-42.

Chapin hasn't lost a boys basketball game to an El Paso area school since 2021.

With the win against Andress, the Huskies improved their win streak against El Paso area schools to 88 straight wins.

Chapin improved to 2-0 in district play, while Andress dropped to 1-1 in district.

The Chapin girls basketball team also came away with a big time district win against Andress, 45-25.

The Huskies remain perfect in district play, 4-0.