Skip to Content
Sports

Chapin defeats Andress, 71-42; Huskies increase win streak against El Paso schools

By
New
Published 11:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies once again proved why they are the best basketball team in El Paso.

Tuesday, the Huskies defeated their northeast rival, the Andress Eagles, 71-42.

Chapin hasn't lost a boys basketball game to an El Paso area school since 2021.

With the win against Andress, the Huskies improved their win streak against El Paso area schools to 88 straight wins.

Chapin improved to 2-0 in district play, while Andress dropped to 1-1 in district.

The Chapin girls basketball team also came away with a big time district win against Andress, 45-25.

The Huskies remain perfect in district play, 4-0.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content