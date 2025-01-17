UTEP WBB Welcomes FIU to Don Haskins Center for Saturday Matinee Matchup

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (8-7, 1-3 CUSA) plays host to FIU (7-9, 3-2 CUSA) Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. MT. Following the game, the Miners will have a poster signing session for fans.

GAME COVERAGE

Saturday vs FIU

AND THAT”S WHAT YOU MISSED…

Despite outscoring the visitors in the second half, UTEP fell 75-64 to Liberty Thursday evening. The Miners are now 8-7, including 1-3 in conference play. UTEP shot 34.4 (22-64) from the field, 26.3 percent (5-19) from beyond the arc, and 68.2 percent (15-22) from the foul line in the contest. The Miners won the rebounding battle 44-40, with 15 of those coming on the offensive glass. They also outdid the Lady Flames in steals (8-6) and second-chance points (16-6) while recorded 13 assists and two blocks. Ndack Mbengue led all players with 15 points, followed by Ivane Tensaie (13), Delma Zita (11), and Luisa Vydrova (10). Vydrova grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, including four offensive boards. Mbengue was second on the team in rebounds with seven while Irene Asensio and Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi tallied six apiece. Asensio led the field in both assists (five) and steals (three). Both Mbengue and Vydrova recorded a block.

RACK ‘EM UP

Ndack Mbengue dropped a career-high 15 points against Liberty. It marked her double-digit scoring effort of the season.

UPPING THE INTENSITY

Irene Asensio had herself a night against the Lady Flames, posting seven points, career highs in both rebounds (six) and assists (five), and a game leading three steals. Additionally, she played a career-best 34 minutes in her first collegiate start.

START YOUR ENGINES

Thelma Barbitch earned her first collegiate start against Liberty, playing a career-high 10 minutes.

COUNT IT!

Aaliyah Davis scored the first DI bucket of her career against the Lady Flames.

BOXING OUT

Luisa Vydrova was one rebound shy of recording her third double-double of the season against Liberty. The game also marked the sixth time this season that she has led the Miners in rebounding.

IMPACTFUL IVANE

Ivane Tensaie posted 13 points against the Lady Flames, her 11th double-figure scoring game of the season. Moreover, she made at least three three-pointers for the 10th time in the campaign.

SPLASH!

Irene Asensio drained two threes for the second straight game and third time this season against Liberty.

TENSAIE FOR THREEEEE!

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 3.00 three pointers per game, ranking her seventh in the NCAA in the category. She also sits 29th in made threes (45) and 46th in three-point percentage (41.7).

SHARING THE WEALTH

Of the 10 Miners who saw action against the Lady Flames, nine registered at least one rebound and seven tallied two or more. Additionally, eight of those players scored at least one bucket in the contest.

GUARDING THE PERIMETER

UTEP held Liberty to 30.0 shooting from distance, marking the ninth game this season that an opponent has shot 30.0 percent or less from three.

SHARP SHOOTING

Four Miners are 50.0 percent or above from the field this season (minimum 10 attempts). Ndack Mbengue leads all players at 55.7, followed by Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi (55.0), Luisa Vydrova (50.8), and Mary Moses Amaniyo (50.0).

HOW MAY WE ASSIST YOU?

UTEP has earned 192 assists on 348 made shot attempts in 2024-25 (55.2 percent). Delma Zita is responsible for 62 of those assists (32.3 percent of all assists).

INTERNATIONAL LOVE

UTEP has 10 international players on their 2024-25 roster. That is the second most in Division I, behind South Florida with 11.

SCOUTING REPORT: FIU

The Panthers are 7-9 overall and 3-2 in CUSA play this season. Most recently, they fell to NM State 74-50 in Las Cruces, N.M., on Jan. 16. FIU is averaging 67.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, and 12.5 assists per game. The Panthers are shooting 46.3 percent from the floor, 31.3 percent from three, and 62.7 percent from the foul line. Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year, Mya Kone played the first game of the 2024-25 season but has not appeared since. Paris Atkins leads the team at 14.3 points, followed by Isnelle Natabou (11.5). Natabou tops the team with 6.4 rebounds per game, with Aaliyah Pitts close behind at 6.0. Parris Atkins is tallying a team-high 2.6 steals, Angena Belloso leads in assists (2.7), and Natabou seats a team-best in 0.8 blocks. As a team, the Panthers are inside the top 100 in multiple categories. They sit 20th in rebound margin (9.0), 25th in turnovers forced per game (21.88), 30th in field goal percentage (46.3), 39th in free throw attempts per game (20.25), 56th in steals per game (10.3), 92nd in offensive rebounds per game (13.0) and 98th in free throws made per game (12.69). Individually, Natabou sits 22nd in offensive rebounds per game (4.1) while Atkins ranks 41st in steals per game (2.56) and 54th in total steals (41).

SERIES HISTORY WITH THE PANTHERS

UTEP is 12-6 all-time against FIU. Last season, the Miners dropped both games to the Panthers.

FAST FORWARD

Following Saturday’s contest UTEP heads on the road for a two-game spell. Up first, they take on Jax State on Jan. 23 before facing off against first-time CUSA foe Kennesaw State on Jan. 25.

