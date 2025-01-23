NMSU falls to Kennesaw State, 69-56; Aggies lose second straight conference game

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies have hit a bit of slump after losing their second straight conference game Thursday night against Kennesaw State, 69-56.

Returning home after their longest conference road trip of the season, the Aggies looked to bounce back in a Thursday night contest from the Pan American Center.

NM State (11-8, 4-2) welcomed Conference USA newcomer Kennesaw State (12-7, 4-2) to Las Cruces.

The Aggies took a commanding lead in the first half, but scoring woes down the stretch handed the Crimson & White their first home loss since the first week of December, and their first home conference USA loss since Feb. 24, 2023 - falling by a score of 69-56.

Turning defense into offense, Dionte Bostick found a driving Christian Cook who fought his way through contact - kickstarting a 6-0 NM State run that gave the Aggies an early 8-2 lead.

Later, Robert Carpenter and Jaden Harris who combined for nine points off the bench helped the Aggies to a 15-6 advantage at the under-12 timeout.

Beginning the contest 0-for-8 from the 3-point line, Kennesaw State knocked down their first of the contest with 6:20 remaining, cutting the NM State lead to just four points (20-16).

The Aggies responded in kind with four triples from Peter Filipovity, Cook and Jaden Harris, extending the lead to 34-20 - the largest of the contest for the home squad.

At the break, the returning core of Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter and Jaden Harris combined for 27 of the team’s 34 points in the first half, going 5-of-9 (55%) from 3-point range.

Following the intermission, the Owls clawed their way back into the contest, looking for their first conference victory away from home. With 13:02 remaining, Simeon Cottle’s free throw tied the game at 41 - the first time since the score was 2-2.

Highlighted by two of the four Jaden Harris 3-pointers on the night, a four minute stretch by the Aggies rejuvenated the Pan Am crowd, finding themselves ahead 54-51 with six minutes to go.

However, a 3-point barrage by Kennesaw State served as the decisive factor down the stretch, closing the game with a 69-54 final score.

This becomes the Aggies’ first home loss in CUSA play this season, and just their third since joining the conference on July 1, 2023. NM State returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 25, as they host Jax State at 7 p.m. from the Pan American Center.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Jaden Harris showed out on Thursday night, recording 14 points - his second most of the season. Shooting an efficient 4-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, this marks the second time he has hit four triples in a game this season, (versus Bowling Green, Nov. 30).

· NM State leading scorer Christian Cook extended his double-digit scoring streak to 12 games, after beginning the streak against Abilene Christian on Dec. 4. Scoring 15 points per contest in his senior season, Cook has now scored in double figures in 16 of the team’s 19 games.

· Peter Filipovity flashed his rebounding prowess against the Owls, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds. Following a 12-rebound effort against Liberty, this becomes the second time he has posted back-to-back double-digit rebound games. In late November, the senior forward recorded 11 rebounds each against UNLV and Pepperdine.