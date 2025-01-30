NMSU snaps losing streak with 61-57 victory over Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee – Looking to halt a three-game slide, NM State (12-9, 5-3) hit the road to take on Middle Tennessee (14-7, 5-3).

Despite struggling to score late, a relentless defensive stand in the final minutes proved to be the difference as the Aggies held the Blue Raiders scoreless down the stretch to secure a 61-57 victory and get back on track.

The Blue Raiders wasted no time setting the tone, winning the tip and striking first with a mid-range jumper from their leading scorer, Jestin Porter.

However, NM State quickly responded as senior guard Dionte Bostick drove through the lane for a smooth layup to even the score at 2-2.

After falling behind 7-4 early, graduate forward Robert Carpenter sparked the Aggies with a three-pointer to tie the game at 7-7, igniting a 12-4 run.

During the run, Peter Filipovity would score eight of NM State’s last nine points, propelling them to a 19-11 advantage.

Middle Tennessee momentarily stopped the Aggies' surge with a three-pointer from Justin Bufford, but NM State countered with an 11-0 run, fueled by five different scorers, to extend the lead to 32-16 - their largest of the night. Despite the momentum, the Blue Raiders clawed their way back, trimming the deficit to 35-26 by halftime.

In the second half, Middle Tennessee struck first again, but NM State quickly reestablished its double-digit lead, controlling the tempo for most of the period. However, with 7:33 remaining, forward Chris Loofe drilled a three from the top of the key, sparking a 12-2 Blue Raider run that cut the Aggie lead to just two at 59-57 with 3:51 left to play.

Though NM State went without a field goal for the final 6:28, their defense proved to be shatterproof. The Aggies locked in and held Middle Tennessee scoreless for the final 3:51 while capitalizing on key free throws from Christian Cook to grind out a crucial 61-57 win - snapping their losing streak and regaining momentum in conference play.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Peter Filipovity delivered another strong performance, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds - just one board shy of securing his fourth consecutive double-digit rebounding game and his sixth double-double of the season. He also recorded four steals, narrowly missing his career-high of five.

· Robert Carpenter remained consistent, matching his previous outing with 16 points while also grabbing seven rebounds - just two behind Filipovity for the team lead.

· The Aggies racked up 42 points in the paint, tying their second-highest total of the season and marking just the fifth time this year they've reached 40+ points in the paint.

· After a run of double-digit scoring performances, Christian Cook was held to a season-low five points. However, he still came through in the clutch, sinking the game-sealing free throws to secure the victory for NM State.