Aggie Offense Explodes in Commanding Win Over Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KVIA) -- The NM State (12-11, 1-1 CUSA) bats were on full display in a 10-6 win over Conference USA foe Liberty (17-7) on Saturday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium. The Aggies delivered a 16-hit performance and capitalized on key opportunities to hold off Liberty's late comeback attempt.

Third baseman Brandon Forrester set the tone from the leadoff spot, recording three hits, including a double, a triple, and two RBIs. Right fielder Joey Craig provided the power, launching a solo home run as part of his three-hit, four-RBI showing.

The Aggies struck first in the second inning when Craig's RBI single brought home Kade Benavidez. NM State then submitted a big fourth inning that saw Forrester, Steve Solorzano and Tommy Meluskey drive in runs to extend the lead to 4-0. Craig added a solo homer in the sixth, followed by an RBI triple from Mitch Namie to build a 6-0 advantage.

Liberty responded with five combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings, highlighted by a three-run homer from Josh Sorenson to tighten the score at 7-5. The Aggies answered emphatically in the eighth with Meluskey delivering a run-scoring single and Craig driving in another two Aggies to stretch the lead to 10-5.

Despite a solo homer from Cal Early in the ninth, the Aggies closed out the win with strong relief pitching from freshman Dylan Weekly. Starter Hayden Lewis (1-2) earned the win with five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five. Weekly provided a solid two-inning finish, limiting Liberty to one run.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

NM State collected its third road win of the season and earned its first road victory over Liberty with this being its first road trip to Lynchburg in program history.

The Saturday win marks the fifth time this season that the Aggie offense has recorded 10 or more runs in a single game. The Aggies’ 16 hits are also the second-most for the team this year and represents the fifth time the Aggies have recorded 14 or more hits in a game. NM State also recorded 10 RBIs to mark the sixth time this season it has logged double-digit RBIs.

The Aggies 41 at-bats is the most in a single game this year.

With triples from Brandon Forrester and Mitch Namie today, this marks the third time this season that the Aggies have tallied multiple triples in a game. Entering the day the Aggies had eight triples on the year which ranked 27th in the nation.

Joey Craig finished the day with three hits to mark the third time this season he has recorded three hits in a game. Additionally, his four RBIs is a new career high.

Hayden Lewis tossed a career-high 5.0 innings and tallied a career-best five strikeouts while collecting his first win of the season.

Brandon Forrester also tallied three hits on Saturday which marks his 10th multi-hit game of the year which serves as the most on the team.

Tommy Meluskey matched his career high in hits with two – marking the third time he has had two hits in a game this year.

Bryce Campbell finished the day with two hits to extend his hit streak to five games which marks the longest active streak on the team.

