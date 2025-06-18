El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee: Yesenia Alarcon-Ortega

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native, Yesenia Alarcon-Ortega, grew up walking the halls of El Paso High and returned to her old stomping grounds to take the volleyball program to new heights.

I've loved being a part of El Paso High all these years," Alarcon-Ortega said.

She's won 9 district championships, 13 by district titles, and 4 area championships at her alma mater.

"It's pretty special to have worked out in those gyms and then now coaching there," Alarcon-Ortega said.

The El Paso native has been coaching volleyball for 25 years.

"My biggest motivator is seeing our young ladies come to us and seeing where they begin and where they end as they leave as seniors," Alarcon-Ortega said.

However, being a head coach, even at the high school level comes with a lot of sacrifice.

"It's definitely tough," Alarcon-Ortega said. "It take long hours, a lot of sacrifice away from your family, away from all of the events that you would like to be at. However, knowing that this was part of my vision, at least to bring El Paso High's program to where we have it today."

Coach Ortega was originally all about basketball. It wasn't until she started playing outdoor volleyball with her brother when she realized that coaching volleyball would be something she'd want to pursue.

"Before I knew it, I'm like I can do this," Alarcon-Ortega said. "I had to learn the very basics myself. Volleyball is what really caught my attention and the passion was different for coaching volleyball."

Being selected as a member of the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame is something Alarcon-Ortega never imagined being a part of.

"I asked myself could I ever could I ever be there," Alarcon-Ortega said. "My husband and I walk the Don Haskins with my son all the time, we go to basketball games, we see those plaques up there and I still tell my family that like this is something I did not see coming. It comes from people that are my competitors and so that says a lot. I love to win and that's played a big part in my motivation and setting the right example for our young ladies."

The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 24th.