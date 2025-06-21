Jones’ twins host A&A The Mijo Way Football Camp in the 915

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former Miner and current Minnesota Vikings running back, Aaron Jones, and his twin brother, Alvin, held a youth football camp at Student Activity Complex II on Saturday.

"Being able to hold these camps means everything to me," Aaron said. "If we can come out and leave these kids with one thing that they can take home and grow their game, then we've done our job out here. I always say if you can see it, you can touch it, you can attain it. So, I always say I wish I had a role model like that for me, but I broke the mold and was able to push through. Now, I want to be that for these kids."

This is a free camp that is held by both Aaron and Alvin.

"Every kid doesn't asked to be born in certain situation," Alvin said. "Parents have no reason not to bring their child(ren) to this camp. We want everyone to have an equal chance because there's some people that are less fortunate are some of the best people and players you'll ever meet. We want to help give them a platform."