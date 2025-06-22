Las Cruces native Steven Milam becomes National Champion after LSU defeats Coastal Carolina in 2025 CWS

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Centennial High School graduate Steven Milam and the LSU Tigers were crowned the 2025 College World Series National Champions after taking down Coastal Carolina in game two 5-4 in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday.

Milam has played a major role for the Tigers in his two seasons. The infielder collected 8 home runs and 40 RBI in his freshman year and 11 home runs and 57 RBI in his sophomore season.

LSU won the CWS title in 2023 and two seasons later returned to Omaha to collect its eighth title in program history.