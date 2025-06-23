Lawrence “Leon” Wade, El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee class of 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the most well-known track and field coaches in El Paso, Lawrence "Leon" Wade, will forever be remembered with his plaque inside the Don Haskins Center as he is a part of the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Wade passed away January of 2025.

He was a long-time track and field summer coach, helping many young athletes receive national recognition.

"Thousands of athletes were qualifying under him," Wade's daughter Brandi Wade said. "They were making nationals, getting scholarships and going on to be elite professional athletes."

Leon coached many of El Paso's greatest athletes like Aaron and Alvin Jones, 2024 WNBA Champion Kayla Thornton, and USA Track and Field runner Kendra Chambers-Coleman.

"We first met Kayla through coach Wade," Former Miner and Baltimore Ravens linebackers Alvin Jones said. "Coach Wade was someone who was going to push you."

"In high school he was at my games recording them so he could help me send them out to colleges," Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones said. "He always saw the best in everybody. It's definitely sad to see him go but his legacy will live on."

"It's sad that he's getting inducted after he passed," Brandi said. "I know he's looking down on all of us and he's proud of the legacy he's laid down and left behind."