In the 2023-24 season the Highlanders finished with a 6-26 overall record and 2-10 in District 1-5A.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bel Air High School hires Americas High graduate and former Miner, Jade Rodriguez, as the Highlanders new head softball coach.

