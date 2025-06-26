Eastwood and Pebble Hills ready for Texas State 7-on-7 tournament in College State, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Eastwood Troopers and the Pebble Hills Spartans are the only two teams from El Paso that will compete in the Texas State 7-on-7 tournament on Friday.

Eastwood topped El Dorado 33-14 in the El Paso State Qualifying tournament in June.

The Troopers are looking to redeem themselves after missing out on going to state last year.

This Texas State 7-on-7 appearance will mark Eastwood's sixth in the last nine years.

Pebble Hills collected a 34-12 win over Hanks in the second El Paso State Qualifying tournament to advance to the Championship tournament.

Both teams will begin Division 1 pool play on Friday.

The top two teams in each pool will play in the Championship bracket on Saturday.