Bravos to face Santos Laguna in a Friendly Match at Southwest University Park

EL PASO, TEXAS -- The FC Juárez Bravos will take the pitch at Southwest University Park on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. in an international friendly match against Santos Laguna, as part of their preparations for the 2025 Liga MX Apertura and 2025 Leagues Cup. The match marks the Bravos' final tune-up before the Liga MX season begins and will be an opportunity for fans in the Borderplex region to

witness top-tier Mexican soccer. It will also be the first time the two teams meet in a public friendly match, following their closed-door encounter in April 2016 at Territorio Santos Modelo.

"The people in El Paso and all the fans that are from Juarez, they get to enjoy a game here in El Paso," FC Juarez goalkeeper Benny Diaz said. "It might be a friendly but to a lot of people in Juarez, it's a derby, so we're going to want to win. It's something special to be a part of."

The Bravos' players report to Ciudad Juárez on Thursday, May 29, and medical evaluations will continue through May 31. On-field training will begin Monday, June 2, at the Bravos Complex.