Pebble Hills and Eastwood day one final results at Texas State 7-on-7 tournament

today at 11:07 PM
Published 9:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Pebble Hills Spartans finished 2-1 in pool play earning a ticket to compete in the Championship bracket on Saturday at College Station. As for the Eastwood Troopers, they finished 0-3 in pool play giving them a shot to play in the Consolation bracket.

Pebble Hills day one results:

PH 12 Vista Ridge 20

PH 16 Anna 32

PH 32 Humble 20

The Spartans will play in the Championship bracket against Lewisville at 8:45a.m. on Saturday.

Eastwood day one results:

Eastwood 6 Cinco Ranch 26

Eastwood 20 Waco 46

Eastwood 25 Eaton 27

The Troopers will play in the consolation bracket against Anderson at 8a.m. on Saturday.

