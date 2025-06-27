Pebble Hills and Eastwood day one final results at Texas State 7-on-7 tournament
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Pebble Hills Spartans finished 2-1 in pool play earning a ticket to compete in the Championship bracket on Saturday at College Station. As for the Eastwood Troopers, they finished 0-3 in pool play giving them a shot to play in the Consolation bracket.
Pebble Hills day one results:
PH 12 Vista Ridge 20
PH 16 Anna 32
PH 32 Humble 20
The Spartans will play in the Championship bracket against Lewisville at 8:45a.m. on Saturday.
Eastwood day one results:
Eastwood 6 Cinco Ranch 26
Eastwood 20 Waco 46
Eastwood 25 Eaton 27
The Troopers will play in the consolation bracket against Anderson at 8a.m. on Saturday.