Pebble Hills and Eastwood day one final results at Texas State 7-on-7 tournament

The Troopers will play in the consolation bracket against Anderson at 8a.m. on Saturday.

The Spartans will play in the Championship bracket against Lewisville at 8:45a.m. on Saturday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Pebble Hills Spartans finished 2-1 in pool play earning a ticket to compete in the Championship bracket on Saturday at College Station. As for the Eastwood Troopers, they finished 0-3 in pool play giving them a shot to play in the Consolation bracket.

