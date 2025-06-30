Las Cruces’ Kaselle Davis earns Gatorade New Mexico Girls Track & Field Player of the year honor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Bulldawgs track star Kaselle Davis was named the 2024-25 Gatorade New Mexico Girls Track & Field Player of the year in consecutive years.

The senior scored a meet-high of 26 total points at the Class 5A State Championship meet in Albuquerque this previous season, claiming three individual gold medals. Davis won the 200-meter, 400-meter, high jump and nearly claimed a fourth gold medal in the 100-meter dash.

Davis graduated from Las Cruces High with a 3.79 weighted GPA and also volunteered at the Holy Temple Church of God and Christ in Alamogordo.

In the fall, Davis will continue her academic and athletic career at Indiana University.