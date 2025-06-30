Skip to Content
Las Cruces’ Kaselle Davis earns Gatorade New Mexico Girls Track & Field Player of the year honor

NMAA
Published 9:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Bulldawgs track star Kaselle Davis was named the 2024-25 Gatorade New Mexico Girls Track & Field Player of the year in consecutive years.

The senior scored a meet-high of 26 total points at the Class 5A State Championship meet in Albuquerque this previous season, claiming three individual gold medals. Davis won the 200-meter, 400-meter, high jump and nearly claimed a fourth gold medal in the 100-meter dash.

Davis graduated from Las Cruces High with a 3.79 weighted GPA and also volunteered at the Holy Temple Church of God and Christ in Alamogordo.

In the fall, Davis will continue her academic and athletic career at Indiana University.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

