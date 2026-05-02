Miners Fall in Season Finale at Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, Louisiana – UTEP softball concluded its 2026 campaign Saturday morning, dropping the series and season finale to Louisiana Tech, 8-0 in five innings, at Billy Bundrick Field.

The Miners wrap up the season at 12-37 overall and 4-23 in Conference USA play.

LA Tech (29-23, 15-12 CUSA) used a seven-run third inning to seize control of the contest. The Bulldogs opened the scoring with an RBI double to left center before adding a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. A UTEP error extended the inning, allowing another run to cross, and LA Tech capitalized with a string of timely hits, including a two-RBI single and an RBI knock through the left side to build a 7-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly to enforce the run-rule victory.

UTEP was limited to three hits on the day, with Brantley Lavas recording a double in the top of the first inning. Halle Hogan accounted for the other two hits, delivering singles in both the second and fifth innings. In the fifth, Aaliyah Betancourt reached on a fielder’s choice before Paige Lassiter drew a pinch-hit walk.

Tatyana Vega earned the start in the circle for the Miners and was charged with the loss, falling to 9-15 on the season. Vega worked 2.2 innings, allowing six runs while striking out three. Arianna Flores entered in relief and faced four batters, while Hannah Jones closed out the game, tossing the final 1.2 innings.

Louisiana Tech outhit UTEP, 8-3, in the contest.