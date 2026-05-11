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Eastlake names Justin Avalos new head boys basketball coach

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Updated
today at 6:51 PM
Published 6:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Eastlake Falcons hired El Paso native Justin Avalos as its new head boys basketball coach after leading the El Dorado Aztecs to 21 wins in the previous year.

"I think that I did what I was supposed to do at El Dorado," said Avalos. "I set those boys up for success because of their hard work and their effort and now it's time to see what I can do on the 6A level."

Coach Avalos takes over after former head coach Matthew Taylor was removed mid-season last year following allegations he left students unattended during a medial episode related to a disability.

"I respect everything that coach Taylor did," Avalos said. "He's always been a real big supporter of me and I of him, so I respect everything he did before, but I told the boys before we come in here, it's the new program time. I'm going to do things a little differently, at least offensively and on the court."

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Bea Martinez

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