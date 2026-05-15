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Banana Ball hits El Paso for first time ever

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Published 10:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time ever, the Banana ball hit the field in the borderland with a game featuring the Texas Tailgaters and the Firefighters at Southwest University Park on Friday.

Former El Paso Chihuahuas player Kyle Martin returned the Southwest University Park. He played with the Chihuahuas in 2022 where he blasted 17 homeruns and currently holds the record for the most home runs in Banana Ball history with eight, adding another one in the stadium he once called home.

The two-day event is sold out.

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Bea Martinez

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