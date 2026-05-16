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Mayfield softball takes down Las Cruces to win first State title

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Updated
May 16, 2026 10:56 PM
Published 10:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mayfield softball defeated the Las Cruces Bulldawgs 20-2 to claim the class 5A State Championship title, its first softball state title and first in any sport since 2014.

Ausaundra Roberto started things off with a solo home-run in just the fourth pitch of the game. Then in the fourth inning, she blasted a two-run home-run for a 5-nil lead, helping the Trojans to an 18-run win over cross-town rivals.

"I love this group of girls," Roberto said. "They work so hard. We work for each other. We love each other and care so much more than just outside of softball and it means everything. It means everything to us."

"Mayfield has needed something like this to happen for us for a long time," Mayfield's softball head coach said. "We've been away from the blue trophy for a minute so to just bring it home and to be involved in this, it gives me nothing but pride."

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Bea Martinez

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