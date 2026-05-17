UTEP’s Teeter Tees off at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Marana Regional May 18-20

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP’s Dylan Teeter will tee off at his second consecutive NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regionals at the Gallery Golf Club (par 72 | 7,317 yards) in Marana, Ariz., on Monday through Wednesday. The tournament will be streamed on Babygrande.

Second-seeded Teeter begins the three-day, 54-hole event at 9:23 a.m. PT/10:23 MDT at hole one. He’ll play with group 14 – Jake Skarperud (North Dakota State) and Sean Richards (Iona).

2026 NCAA MARANA REGIONAL INFORMATION

LIVE STREAM: Babygrande | LIVE RESULTS: ScoreBoard

Teeter is the first Miner since Charles Corner (2017 and 2018) to advance to back-to-back NCAA Regionals. Corner was the last Miner to compete at the NCAA Championships in 2018. Before that, Chris Baryla was the last to do so in 2004.

Teeter was recently named the 2026 Conference USA Men’s Golfer of the Year on May 15. The fifth-year player was the first Miner to win the postseason honor in nine seasons (Fredrick Dreier, 2017). Teeter also earned All-CUSA first team recognition.

Currently rated No. 137 in the latest ScoreBoard rankings, Teeter played in all 12 tournaments in 2025-26, leading the Miners with a 70.3 stroke average. The native of Bixby, Okla., shot a career-low 63 in round two at the CUSA Championship – one short of the course record – and helped the Miners advance to their third straight championship final. Teeter’s efforts helped propel UTEP to a first-place finish at 31-under par in stroke play action. Teeter finished tied for second at 9-under par 207. The Miners advanced to match play as the No. 1 seed, defeating No. 4 Middle Tennessee, 4-1, in the semifinals. Teeter bested Carter Meneth, 4&3, along the way, dominating from the get-go as the match concluded after 15 holes.

Teeter was the top UTEP finisher in nine tournaments and placed in the top 10 in six events. Teeter posted a 14-under-par at the Whirlwind Invitational and earned a share of second place. He concluded the season with four CUSA weekly honors and six for his career, both program standards.

For Teeter, it was his third consecutive All-CUSA honor, receiving second-team recognition in 2024 and 2025. Teeter is the only Miner in program history to earn three straight All-CUSA team honors.

The 2026 NCAA Golf Championship will be held on May 29-June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Texas is the host institution for the 2026 championships.