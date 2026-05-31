Han-Holm rematch ends in debate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Stephanie Han retained her WBA lightweight title against Holly Holm in front of a record-breaking crowd. Han edged Holm by a majority decision in a rematch that sparked plenty of debate.

The rematch seemed to be far from clear-cut.

Holm out landed Han 107-70 over 10 rounds. While Han came out strong early, Holm appeared to take control in the later half of the fight, leading many observers to believe the former UFC champion had done enough to earn the victory.

That made the judges' scorecards of 94-94, 96-94, and 95-95 in favor of Han all the more surprising, sparking immediate debate over the result.

Holm said she felt like she won the fight while Han believed she was more in control and did enough to defend her title.

"I feel like I was dictating the pace," said Holm. "I do think that she had a few rounds, but not 6. You have to win 6 rounds to win a 10 round fight. I don't give her 6 rounds. I feel it in my heart. I won. I'm a very honest and self-reflecting fighter. If I don't feel I won, I'm not going to say it, and I really feel I did. Here's what's frustrating about it, a lot of these judges haven't fought before and you leave a piece of yourself in there every time. Then, it's just up to them to take it away from you if they want."

"I think I did enough to win," Han said. Holly definitely made her adjustments and she was better. It was definitely a closer fight, but I felt that I was in control and I had this fight."