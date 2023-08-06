Irvin Rockets: High School Football Preview

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Irvin Rockets are coming off their first season in Class 4A which saw them make the playoffs, despite finishing the season with a 2-9 record.

The Rockets will once again be up against it, with only a few seniors on the team.

"It's going to be more of a team effort, it's not going to be one or two guys it's going to be that group of Juniors that gives us that leadership," Irvin head coach Joe Urias said.

Despite having a young team, Irvin are returning six players on offense and eight on defense which gives them confidence ahead of the season.

"Last year we played big guys, like bigger guys than all of us since we were sophomores," Junior wide receiver and safety, Israel Martinez said. "That's not going to change this year so we'll be okay."

"We were good communicating as sophomores so upcoming juniors our communication is going to be way better and we're stronger because we're putting in the hard work," Junior wide receiver and cornerback Kaleii Briones said.

Urias told ABC-7 they have the skill players to show improvement from last season but is concerned about their depth especially with the lineman. He said keeping them healthy will be the deciding factor for a successful season.

Irvin begin their quest for a 4A title on Friday, Aug. 25th at 7 p.m. when they host Bel Air. You can catch all of the action that night on the Borderland Blitz.