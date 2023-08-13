Centennial Hawks: High School Football Preview

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Centennial Hawks were one of the best teams in New Mexico high school football last season and they're ready to put together another quality year.

The Hawks finished 2022 with a 9-2 record which saw them make a run to the NMAA Class 6A State Semifinals where they fell agonizingly short of making it to the State Championship game.

"We're really just trying to use that as fuel this season, it was a really heartbreaking loss last season and I think we're just trying to learn from that and keep moving forward," Senior Linebacker John Sierra said.

The Hawks will look a little different this season. They have six starters returning on defense, led by Sierra who already has a Division 1 offer to UNM.

Meanwhile on offense they have four starters back.

"We're not as big in the offensive front but we've got some really good skill talent," Centennial head coach Aaron Ocampo said. "I really love our leadership, I love our senior class. We've got good talent here and kids that have good attitudes that can take adversity so I really like our team. I think we can be a competitive team this year."

Centennial begin their season on Saturday, Aug. 19th at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces against Cleveland.