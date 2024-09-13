Borderland Blitz: Week 3 Schedule & Scores
|Clint
|Riverside
|7pm at Riverside
|Americas
|Pebble Hills
|7:30pm at SAC 2
|Montwood
|El Dorado
|6:30pm at SAC 1
|Eastlake
|Liberty Hill
|at Midland
|Socorro
|Bel Air
|7pm at Bel Air
|Eastwood
|Odessa
|at Odessa HS
|Franklin
|Lubbock Monterey
|at Lubbock Monterey HS
|Coronado
|Eagle Pass
|at Eagle Pass HS
|Jefferson
|Andress
|7pm at Andress
|Canutillo
|Burges
|7pm at Burges
|Chapin
|Horizon
|7pm at Horizon
|El Paso
|Del Valle
|7pm at Del Valle
|Austin
|Mountain View
|7pm at Mountain View
|Faben
|Bowie
|7pm at Bowie
|Ysleta
|San Elizario
|7pm at San Elizario
|Parkland
|Hobbs
|at Hobbs HS
|Cathedral
|Anthony
|7pm at Anthony
|Chaparral
|NM Military Institute
|at NMMI
|Rio Rancho
|Centennial
|7pm at Field of Dreams
|Santa Teresa
|Goddard
|at Goddard HS
|Mayfield 20
|Gadsden 28
|Final (Thursday)
|Rio Rancho Cleveland 35
|Las Cruces 25
|Final (Thursday)