How to watch the Winter Olympics in the US and around the world

By CNN Sport staff

The Winter Olympics in Beijing get underway on February 4 with close to 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competing across 109 medal events.

The Games — like last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo — will be held under strict Covid-19 countermeasures and feature seven different sports.

There will also be new events in bobsled, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track and ski jumping.

A detailed schedule of events is available on the Olympics website, as is a list of Games broadcasters in every country around the world.

In the United States, NBC has the broadcast rights to the Games. Viewers will also be able to follow the action on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Rights holders in selected other countries include:

Argentina — Claro Sports

Australia — Seven Network

Brazil — TV Globo

Canada — CBC, Radio Canada, Bell Media (TSN and RDS), Rogers Media (Sportsnet), Telelatino Network

China — CCTV, China Mobile, Kuaishou, Tencent

France — Eurosport, France Télévisions

Germany — Eurosport, ARD, ZDF

India — Olympics.com

Ireland — Eurosport

Italy — Eurosport

Japan — NHK, Fuji TV, Nippon TV, TBS, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo

Mexico — Claro

Nigeria — Supersport

Norway — Eurosport

Philippines — Cignal TV

Russia — Telesport, Russia 1, Channel 1, Match TV

Singapore — Mediacorp

South Korea — SBS, KBS, MBC

Spain — Eurosport, Dmax

Sweden — Eurosport

Thailand — Plan B, AIS, PPTV, T-Sport

United Kingdom — Eurosport, BBC

