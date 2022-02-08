Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Ten gold medals were won on Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria

Biathlon

Men’s 20km Individual: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s Sprint Free: Jonna Sundling, Sweden

Men’s Sprint Free: Johannes Klæbo, Norway

Curling

Mixed Doubles: Italy

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s Freeski Big Air: Eileen Gu, China

Luge

Women’s Singles: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

Snowboard

Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic

Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Benjamin Karl, Austria

Speed Skating

Men’s 1,500m: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

