Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb dies from head injury after fall

University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died Wednesday from a head injury after a fall, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday. Webb was 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, police responded to the rockslides near Lake Triangle, Oregon where a 22-year-old male “fell and struck his head.” The male, who was later identified as Webb, was unable to be revived. Police say there is no evidence of foul play and Webb’s death “appears to be accidental.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb,” Oregon Football said in a statement on social media Thursday. “Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning added, “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Webb was entering his fifth year with the team. Last season, Webb played in 14 games, catching 13 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown, according to the University of Oregon website.

