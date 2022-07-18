Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins record fifth 100m world title as Jamaica sweeps podium

By Ben Church, CNN

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce produced a trademark performance to win a record fifth 100m title at the World Championships on Sunday.

The Jamaican exploded out of the blocks and had the race sewn up way before crossing the line in a championship record time of 10.67 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce won her first world 100m title 13 years ago but says her latest victory means the most.

“It’s my favorite world title — doing it at 35, yes, I said 35,” Fraser-Pryce told reporters after the win.

“Whenever I’m healthy, I’m going to compete. I’m hungry, I’m driven and I always believe I can run faster and I’m not going to stop until I stop believing that.”

In 2017, Fraser-Pryce had an emergency C-section when she had her son Zyon, subsequently taking two years away from the track to rehabilitate and focus on motherhood.

Despite fears she would never reach the summit of the sport again, the Jamaican only improved year on year.

Jamaican success

It’s testament to her hard work that Sunday’s time was the fastest she’s ever run in a major final.

“It’s not easy, I don’t just turn up. I have to work,” she added. “I can’t even imagine the amount of times I’ve had setbacks and I’ve bounced back and I’m here again.

“To continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going — hopefully, I’m inspiring women that they can make their own journey.”

The 35-year-old was followed over the line by compatriots Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won silver and bronze respectively.

The same three Jamaican athletes completed a clean sweep of the medals at Tokyo 2020, with Fraser-Pryce coming second that day.

