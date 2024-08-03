Katie Ledecky just can’t stop making history

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Nanterre, France (CNN) — When you’re the most decorated swimmer in history, it’s a little difficult to keep topping yourself.

And yet, somehow Katie Ledecky always does.

The list of accomplishments she added to her already-incredibly-long resumé on Saturday night had to be witnessed to be believed. By winning the 800-meter freestyle in an epic matchup against rival Ariarne Titmus of Australia, Ledecky:

• Tied Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most Olympic gold medals won by a woman (9)

• Won the 800-meter freestyle at the Olympics for the fourth straight Olympics, becoming the second swimmer ever to win the same race in four straight Games. The only other is Michael Phelps.

• Added to her record as the most decorated American female in Olympics history

And yes, she’s keeping track.

“The four times one (record) is the one that means the most to me,” she told reporters after the race. “August 3 is the day I won in 2012, and I didn’t want August 3 to be a day I didn’t like, moving forwards. Kinda felt like I put a lot of pressure on myself. So, I’m happy I got the job done.”

As it always is with Ledecky, it’s not just that she’s pulling off these historical feats. It’s the way she’s doing them.

In this particular race, the focus was on Ledecky and Titmus from the jump. The two share a friendly rivalry that really heated up when Titmus took away Ledecky’s gold in the 400-meter freestyle in Tokyo and has only gotten more intense since then as the two push themselves to get faster.

The gap between these two women and the rest of the field was evident in this one. Within the first 100 meters of the race, Ledecky led Titmus by a head. They both led the rest of the field by body lengths.

It stayed that way, the gap widening, through much of the next 500 meters – Ledecky just ahead of Titmus, but the Australian refusing to drop any further.

Then they hit the wall at the 600-meter mark and Ledecky took off.

The American legend seemed to hit another gear that normal humans are not supposed to have. She pulled away from Titmus, leaving her rival in her wake as the crowd began to roar her name.

The noise grew as they neared the wall, and Ledecky hit the wall 1.25 seconds ahead of her Australian nemesis.

“I felt like I took it to her. I challenged her. I made it a great race and I gave it everything,” Titmus said after. “She just had an extra bit in the legs at the end. She’s an absolute champion. I know how hard it is to defend a title. It’s so much harder to win it a second time, and to be on top for over 12 years is unbelievable.”

The respect for Ledecky runs deep for Titmus.

“I said to her after the race, she’s made me a better athlete, I totally respect what she has done in this sport, more than anyone else,” the Australian said of Ledecky. “She’s been winning this race since I was 11 years old, and I turn 24 next month. That is just remarkable. She’s unreal.”

And it’s similar in return from Ledecky for her Australian counterpart.

“I knew Ariarne was going to give me everything she had. We got 36 hours of rest, so I knew it was going to be tough all the way down to the finish,” Ledecky said. “I just had to stick in the race, and trust myself, trust my training, trust that I know how to race. I’m just relieved I got my hand on the wall.”

