NCAA bans Oklahoma State football from using QR codes on helmets

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The NCAA has banned Oklahoma State football from using QR codes on player’s helmets, the school announced on Saturday.

In a move that Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy had called a “revolutionary step forward,” the school announced earlier this month that a 1.5 square inch QR code decal would be applied to the back of each helmet that features a player’s name and number in the design.

The decal would have linked fans to the general team name, image and likeness (NIL) fund for every student-athlete on the roster.

The QR codes were scheduled to debut in the program’s Saturday home game against South Dakota State before the NCAA announced that they would not be permitted.

The NCAA told CNN that the decision “follows previous interpretations not allowing social media handles, hashtags etc. to be permitted on the uniform.”

The organization added that “any discussions to adjust the approach to advertising and/or commercial marks will be a broader discussion with commissioners and NCAA committees that manage the playing rules across all sports.”

The QR codes will now be placed in “larger and more prominent locations” throughout Boone Pickens Stadium, including the 6,160-square foot video board, according to the school.

It will also be on each player’s bag tag during “The Walk” on game days and for travel during the season.

“Oklahoma State interprets the QR code stickers as institutional decals permitted under NCAA bylaws,” the school said in a statement to CNN. “The NCAA interprets the QR code stickers as advertising and/or commercial marks, which are not permitted.”

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said the school “disagreed” with the NCAA’s decision but will “abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change.”

“Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise the NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rule book,” Weiberg continued.

Oklahoma State opened its season with a 44-20 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.