Sara Errani celebrates ‘unbelievable’ year with US Open mixed doubles win

(CNN) — Weeks after becoming an Olympic gold medalist, Sara Errani continued her sensational year on the tennis court with victory in the US Open mixed doubles alongside partner Andrea Vavassori.

The Italian pair defeated Americans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young on Thursday for their first mixed doubles title at a major tournament, triumphing 7-6(0), 7-5 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was the latest victory in the 37-year-old Errani’s remarkable year after winning gold in the Olympic women’s doubles alongside Jasmine Paolini, while the duo also won the Italian Open together in May.

“It’s more than a dream; I never dreamed this, so it’s much more. It’s an unbelievable year,” Errani told reporters.

“I couldn’t expect this. I’m enjoying it a lot,” she added. “Of course, when you win, you enjoy it a lot. When you lose, not too much … I’m proud of myself to be there, to be there in the tough moment and to live these moments.”

Errani and Vavassori are the first Italian mixed doubles champions at the US Open and also denied Young a chance to win the final match of his career in front of a home crowd.

After trading breaks from 5-5, a close first set was settled when the Italians cruised through the tie-break to love. They then went 4-2 ahead in the second set before Townsend and Young broke Errani’s serve to stay in the match.

On-serve at the end of the second set, Errani and Vavassori engineered three championship points on Townsend’s serve, winning the third when the American netted a backhand.

The title is another achievement in what is turning out to be a remarkable year for Italian tennis. Jannik Sinner became the country’s first male grand slam singles winner in 48 years when he claimed the Australian Open title in January, before Paolini reached back-to-back finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

“It’s an incredible year for me, but also for Italy … We are very happy to be in that moment,” said Errani, a five-time grand slam champion in women’s doubles.

For the 29-year-old Vavassori, this was the first grand slam title of his career having reached the finals of the Australian and French Opens in the men’s doubles earlier this year alongside compatriot Simone Bolelli.

“I always wanted to win a slam,” Vavassori told reporters. “Doubles, mixed, I don’t care … and winning something like this is unbelievable. To accomplish this with Sara is special because she’s a special person, I think.”

There could yet be more success for Italy in New York with world No. 1 Sinner competing in the semifinals against Britain’s Jack Draper on Friday, hoping to win his second grand slam of the year.

