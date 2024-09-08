Dolphins star Tyreek Hill ‘briefly detained’ by police hours before season-opening game

By Ben Morse and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was “briefly detained” by police after a traffic incident just hours before Miami’s season-opening game on Sunday, the team said on social media.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins X account said.

“He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Reported video of the incident appeared to show a handcuffed Hill being picked up off the road by police.

CNN has reached out to Hill’s agent and police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.