Caitlin Clark unanimously named AP WNBA Rookie of the Year after record-breaking season

(CNN) — Caitlin Clark has continued to reap the rewards from her remarkable debut season in the WNBA, most recently being unanimously chosen for the Associated Press’ (AP) Rookie of the Year.

The Indiana Fever star was also named in AP’s All-WNBA first team, as well as the All-Rookie Team, as the awards were announced on Sunday. The WNBA will announce its official Rookie of the Year and the rest of its awards throughout the postseason which tipped off on Sunday.

Clark, who has transcended the sport in her short career already, said it was a “tremendous honor” to be recognized by sportswriters and broadcasters.

“This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason,” she told AP.

Clark went into her rookie season with the weight of expectation on her shoulders, and she certainly didn’t disappoint.

The 22-year-old, who has led her team to its first playoff appearance since 2016, started all 40 regular season games for the Fever and broke new ground in the process.

She became the WNBA single-season assists record holder (337), an accomplishment which included a league-record 19 assists in one game.

Clark also became the first rookie to record a triple-double and holds the record for most three-pointers made by a rookie in league history.

Off the court, the guard has helped attract new fans to the sport, with WNBA attendances soaring as a result.

However, Clark’s playoff debut didn’t go as planned on Sunday, with the Fever being thrashed 93-69 by the Connecticut Sun in Game 1.

Clark and the Fever will look to extend the series in Game 2 against the Sun on Wednesday in Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. ET.

