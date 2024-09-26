After big playoff win, Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas condemns racist comments directed at players

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Connecticut Sun veteran Alyssa Thomas spoke out following the franchise’s crucial playoff series win against the Indiana Fever.

“I think in my 11-year career I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fan base,” Thomas told reporters after the victory in Uncasville, Connecticut.

During the first game of the postseason series on September 22, Thomas’ teammate DiJonai Carrington collided with rookie phenom Caitlin Clark and made contact with Clark’s eye.

Both Clark and Carrington denied that there was any malicious intent behind the incident. Speaking to reporters prior to Game 2, Carrington said she wouldn’t intend to hit anyone in the eye and didn’t know she made contact with the Fever guard.

Carrington’s girlfriend, Indiana Fever player NaLyssa Smith, detailed some of the treatment Carrington has been subjected to.

“My girlfriend has been getting death threats, followed, called all type of sh*t,” Smith posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media and there’s no place for it,” Thomas added postgame.

Thomas said it is now up to officials to prevent this from happening in the future.

“We come to play basketball for our job and it’s fun, but we don’t wanna go to work every day and have social media blown up over things like that.”

Sun head coach Stephanie White backed Thomas’ call for action.

“We’ve seen a lot of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia throughout the course of our country,” White said. “Sport is no exception, and it’s unacceptable to be quite honest.”

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides also touched on the abuse players receive.

“It’s a lot of hurtful, hateful speech out there that’s happening, and it’s unacceptable,” Sides told reporters postgame.

“When it gets personal, to me, there’s no reason for it. These guys have to listen and watch that – social media is their life. That’s just what they do. And they have to read and see these things constantly, and just all the stories that are made up of what people see or think they see … It is just not acceptable when it gets personal.”

The WNBA issued a statement following Thomas’ comments.

“The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world. While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league.

“League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary,” the league said Wednesday.

Thomas and the Sun will face the Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis on Sunday for Game 1 of the WNBA playoff semifinals.

