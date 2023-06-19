Dallas Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin will throw out first pitch at Tuesday’s El Paso Chihuahuas game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's going to be hard to beat this first pitch - 2022 NFL Pro Bowler Kavontae Turpin is set to throw out the first pitch at Tuesday's El Paso Chihuahuas game against the Tacoma Rainiers.

First pitch is set for 6.35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

After the pitch, the Cowboys star is scheduled to hold a meet and greet with fans until 7.30 p.m. in the concourse near Section 114.