El Paso Chihuahuas secure fourth straight win with 8-3 win over Round Rock

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Despite Kevin Plawecki, the player who walked it off for the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday, being traded to Texas and assigned to the Round Rock Express, the Chihuahuas beat the Express 8-3 Friday in the fourth game of a six-game series.

The Chihuahuas have now won four consecutive games to tie a season high.

Max Schrock hit a double in the bottom of the sixth inning to move his hitting streak to 13 games, which is now the longest by an El Paso player this season.

El Paso starter Matt Waldron allowed two runs in five innings and struck out seven batters without walking any. The seven strikeouts were one shy of his season high.

Jantzen Witte went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Witte is now sixth in the Pacific Coast League with 66 RBIs. Chihuahuas reliever Nick Hernandez pitched his eighth straight scoreless outing. The Chihuahuas have won nine of their 13 games since the All-Star break.

El Paso and Round Rock play the fifth game in the series on Saturday with first pitch at 6.35 p.m. MT.