Chihuahuas fall in game five against Albuquerque, 11-8

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Albuquerque Isotopes scored seven runs in the top of the first inning Saturday night and held on to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-8. The Isotopes have won three of the first five games of the series at Southwest University Park.

Chihuahuas outfielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Mercado has hit one homer in each of the Chihuahuas’ four series. Second baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-5 with a double and his first home run with El Paso. Longtime major leaguer Donovan Solano went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in his first game with El Paso.

Albuquerque right fielder Hunter Goodman went 2-for-4 with a double and his fifth home run of the series. The seven runs in the first were the most allowed in an inning by the Chihuahuas this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 11, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (04/20/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-14), El Paso (8-12)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (1-2, 9.82) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 8.68). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.