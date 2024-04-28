Chihuahuas fall 12-5 against Tacoma Rainiers in final series game

TACOMA, Washington (KVIA) -- The Tacoma Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-5 in a six-inning rain-shortened game Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. There was a 44-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning and a 30-minute delay in the top of the seventh inning due to wet field conditions before the game was called.

The Chihuahuas led 5-1 in the second inning before the Rainiers scored 11 unanswered runs over the rest of the game. El Paso’s five-run second inning was highlighted by Clay Dungan’s three-run triple. Dungan now has 31 RBIs this season, which leads all Triple-A players. Dungan and Matthew Batten were both hit by pitches Sunday, extending El Paso’s professional baseball leading total to 27 hit by pitches.

Tacoma scored at least once in all six innings. The Rainiers won four of the six games in the series. It was the Chihuahuas’ only visit to Tacoma this year.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Rainiers 12 Final Score (04/28/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (11-16), Tacoma (17-10)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.