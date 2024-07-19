The Chihuahuas allow Sugar Land to come back in the ninth inning to win 7-5

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored five unearned runs with two outs in the ninth inning Friday and came back to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-5. El Paso led by two runs with two outs in the top of the ninth when Chihuahuas reliever Tommy Nance struck out Sugar Land’s Luke Berryhill, but Berryhill reached first base on an error by first baseman Nate Mondou on the throw that would have completed the strikeout and end the game. Sugar Land scored the five runs after that miscue.

El Paso starting pitcher Gabe Mosser allowed two runs in six innings and struck out a season-high eight batters. The Chihuahuas struck out 15 Space Cowboys to match El Paso’s season high for strikeouts in a game. Nance and Paul Fry combined to strike out four batters in the top of the ninth. It was the second time in team history and the first time since Parker Markel and Nick Ramirez in the seventh inning in Oklahoma City on June 15, 2021 that the Chihuahuas struck out four batters in an inning. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-5 with two triples to become the first Chihuahuas player since Luis Urías on April 24, 2019 to hit two triples in one game.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run. It was his team-leading 13th home run this season and his fifth against the Space Cowboys. Catcher Brett Sullivan led off for the first time this season on Friday and hit a home run in the first inning, becoming the first Chihuahuas player since Clay Dungan on May 3 to lead off a first inning with a homer.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 7, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (07/19/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Sugar Land (10-8), El Paso (9-10)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon (4-0, 4.25) vs. El Paso RHP Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.