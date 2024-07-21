Chihuahuas lose series against Sugar Land Space Cowboys

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4 in 10 innings Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The Space Cowboys won all three games in the series. It was the first time since 2022 that El Paso was swept in a series.

Eguy Rosario led off for El Paso and went 1-for-2 with three walks and an RBI. It was the second straight game that Rosario reached base four times. José Azocar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, his first homer with El Paso or San Diego this season. The Chihuahuas are now 1-2 in extra innings this season. Sunday was the first home extra inning game for the Chihuahuas in 2024.

Sugar Land moved to 5-3 in extra inning games. Space Cowboys closer Wander Suero extended his Minor League Baseball lead in appearances with 43 and saves with 21. Former Chihuahuas Eric Lauer and Nick Hernandez both pitched for Sugar Land Sunday.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 6, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (07/21/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Sugar Land (11-8), El Paso (9-11)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (0-0, 2.70) vs. Salt Lake TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.