Chihuahuas continue losing streak after 11-6 loss against Salt Lake

SALT LAKE, Utah (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas led 3-1 in the fifth inning Saturday at Smith’s Ballpark but lost to the Salt Lake Bees 11-6. It was the ninth straight win for Salt Lake and the ninth straight loss for El Paso.

El Paso starter Jared Kollar made his Triple-A debut and allowed three runs in 4.1 innings. Kollar struck out five batters and walked only one. Salt Lake starter Johnny Cueto allowed two earned runs in five innings in his first game in the Los Angeles Angels organization. The two-time MLB All-Star Cueto faced the Chihuahuas three times earlier this season while with Round Rock. El Paso designated hitter Brett Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run.

Tirso Ornelas had two doubles and a single for the Chihuahuas, moving his batting average to .321, which is third-best in the Pacific Coast League. Salt Lake’s nine-game winning streak is the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. The Chihuahuas have had a lead in four of the five games in Salt Lake.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Bees 11 Final Score (07/27/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (9-17), Salt Lake (17-9)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (2-4, 2.51) vs. Salt Lake RHP Chase Silseth (0-3, 6.92). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.