‘Let us play’: New Mexico high school athletes protest postponement of sports

High School Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- High school athletes in Las Cruces on Sunday protested the state's decision to delay competition until the spring semester.

"We wear masks and we social distance," said Tea Bloomfield, a cross country athlete at Oñate High School. "There is so little chance of us getting it. We are completely safe."

Originally, the New Mexico Activities Association had allowed golf, cross country and volleyball athletes to play. However, the governor reversed course last week.

"We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned this past Thursday.

Athletes held signs that read "let us play" and "give us a choice."

"We are doing it properly," said Marisol Bloomfield, another Oñate cross country runner. "We're staying six feet apart. We're wearing our masks. We're all doing everybody we're supposed to be doing."