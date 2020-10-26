EPISD & SISD are suspending high school football season amid El Paso’s virus surge

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Two Borderland school districts are halting high school football games for the time being amidst El Paso’s coronavirus surge.

The El Paso Independent School District is suspending the high school football season through Nov. 8, according to the head football coach at Jefferson High School.

Tony Martinez disclosed the school district's decision Monday on Twitter, writing "God willing we will return soon."

The Socorro Independent School District is also pausing football and all other athletics programs, the district's athletic director JJ Calderon tweeted Monday. He said information on return dates would come later.

The moves by EPISD and SISD come a day after El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said local school districts had been advised they should postpone high school football and other sports events for the next two weeks because of the community's Covid-19 crisis.

Rising virus case loads and hospitals filled to capacity prompted the judge on Sunday to issue a county and city curfew nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. over the next two weeks.

