El Dorado to forfeit playoff game vs. Amarillo High due to Covid-19 issues

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - In what is turning into an unfortunate trend for El Paso-area high school football teams, El Dorado's playoff game vs. Amarillo High has been canceled due to Covid-19 issues at El Dorado.

Socorro Independent School District Athletic Director JJ Calderon confirmed that Amarillo High will advance to the next round of the state playoffs.

The game had been scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m., but now the Aztecs will not get a chance to settle their season on the field.

The Aztecs finished their regular season with a record of 1-3.

It's the second area playoff game canceled in as many days, as the Andress-Canutillo Bi-District game was also canceled due to Andress being exposed to Covid-19 in their last matchup vs. El Paso High.

There are now nine playoff games involving El Paso-area teams this weekend.