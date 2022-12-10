Some of the cities best quarterbacks showed up and showed out in the Ed Stansbury QB challenge

EL PASO, Texas -- There's nothing quite like spending a couple of hours in the famed R. R. Jones stadium, even more so when you're 1 of 16 high school quarterbacks competing in a competition put on by arguably the best quarterback to ever come out of El Paso - Ed Stansbury.

The competition consisted of 4 challenges. Part 1 - the long toss. Part 2 - agility. Part 3 - accuracy. Part 4 - the touchdown pass.

In the long toss each QB had two throws to see how far they could get it. Quincy Estrada (El Dorado) and Mark Moore III (Americas) tied so they went to a throw off in which Moore threw for 64 yards and ultimately the win. That's back to back years Moore has won that section of the quarterback challenge

In the agility challenge just two players recorded times under 7 seconds and ultimately Gerry Chairez (El Paso) was fastest.

In the accuracy section, each quarterback had three throws and got to pick how far they would throw each one. The distance was equal to the points and the pass had to be a completion for the points to count.

Jesse Ramos (Del Valle) was the final quarterback to go in this challenge and completed all three passes. The first two at 40 yards and the third at 45 yards - his 125 points beating out Jacob Ledesma (Pebble Hills) who went right before Ramos and completed three throws at 40 yards.

In the final challenge, quarterbacks had to throw over and between two flags in the end zone and into the hands of a receiver. This challenge also went to a throw off and Elias Duncan (Andress) secured the dub.

Each challenge had a different winner and the overall winner was different again - none other than a guy who hasn't played quarterback all season, Jacob Ledesma.

His score in all four challenges adding up to be more than any other quarterback.

"Obviously I played in the past but you know it's just something, not to sound cocky it's just something I've been doing my whole life, it's just like natural," Ledesma said. It's funny when I heard my name because the whole time I was joking around with the guys like I'm gonna win this for all the tight ends around the world all the has beens I mean it was cool."

You can catch Ledesma and all of the all stars in the all star game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the SAC. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and you can buy tickets for as little as $6.00 here.