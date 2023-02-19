Centennial beat Las Cruces High 48-31 to become District Champions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Hawks beat Las Cruces High 48-31 on Saturday afternoon at Organ Mountain High School to lockup District 3-5A.

After falling 42-38 to Las Cruces on Thursday, the Hawks and Bulldawgs were forced to play a rematch to determine the district champion.

The Hawks came to play. Aline Eres scored 18 points all of which were from beyond the arc while Aspen Salazar racked up 14 points and Janessa Navarette secured 8.

The win also sees the Hawks take the No. 1 seed in the district ahead of playoffs.