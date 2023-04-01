Six El Paso soccer teams will play in the Sweet 16

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Entering Saturday there were five El Paso teams that had punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 and the winner of Andress and Del Valle girls in Class 5A would make it six.

The game was played Saturday at 11 a.m. at Eastwood high school and it was a game that had you on the edge of your seat. At the end of regulation it was tied at 1-1, then in both overtimes each team scored a goal so it went to PKs at 3-3. It took until the 7th round for a winner to be declared.

Andress would get the win, they now advance to the Sweet 16 where they will play Wylie on Friday at 5.30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. It is the programs fourth time in the Regional Semifinals.

Below are the other five El Paso teams still alive in the playoffs after they punched their ticket Friday night.

In Class 6A boys the Eastlake Falcons are soaring to the Sweet 16 after they defeated Euless Trinity, 3-1. It's their third straight year in the Regional Semifinals, they will play Lake Highlands on Friday, Apr. 7th. at 4 p.m. CT at McKinney ISD Stadium.

In Class 5A boys Bel Air toppled Abilene 5-0. They advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2019, the same year they won the UIL State Title. The Highlanders will face off with Centennial on Friday, Apr. 7th at 12.30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

In Class 4A boys, with goals coming from Omar Escobedo, Diego Esquivel Irvin defeated Wichita Falls 2-1 and advance to the Sweet 16. The Rockets will play Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Friday, Apr. 7th at 3 p.m. CT at Northwest ISD Stadium.

In Class 4A boys it was a borderland showdown between Riverside and San Elizario. The Eagles advanced with a 2-0 win over the Rangers. It is the second straight year San Eli have advanced to the Regional Semifinals, they will play Western Hills on Friday, Apr. 7th at 5.30 p.m. CT at Northwest ISD Stadium.