Thursday Night Football: Gadsden remains undefeated, Las Cruces drops to 2-2 record

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Bulldawgs faced Rio Rancho Cleveland at the Field of Dreams while the Gadsden Panthers played host to the Mayfield Trojans Thursday night.

Las Cruces finished with a final score 35-25 to the Cleveland Storm moving them down to an overall 2-2 record. Next up, they'll get ready for the Hobbs (1-2) Eagles on September 20th with a 7p.m. kickoff time.

The Panthers who are ranked No. 20 in the state of New Mexico remain undefeated (4-0) after topping the Trojans 28-20. Next up, they'll prepare for Artesia (1-2) September 20th at 7p.m.