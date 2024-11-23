Del Valle’s season ends in area round loss to Lovejoy

MIDLAND, TX (KVIA) -- The Del Valle Conquistadores fell to the Lovejoy Leopards 45-21, ending their season in the area round.

Del Valle started the year 10-0, winning the bi-district championship versus the Abilene Cooper Cougars, the first time an El Paso team has beaten the Cougars in history.

Prior to last night's game, the Leopards were ranked top 50 in the state of Texas according to MaxPreps. They jumped out in front 31-0 before the Conquistadores were able to get on the board.

Jake Fette threw for two touchdowns and ran for one for Del Valle, but it wasn't enough as the Leopards were able to stymie the Conquistadores offense that had scored 30 or more points in every game since early October.

The Leopards will now face off against the Anna Coyotes in a top-50 matchup, after they beat Abilene Wylie this weekend.