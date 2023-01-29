ABC-7 Xtra: A deep dive into El Paso Locomotive FC ahead of their 5th season

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Locomotive FC are set to embark on their 5th season in the USL.

In their 4 seasons they've played 116 matches, won 53 games and scored 178 goals. They've seen two coaches, 62 players and developed the local pipeline.

Now they get set for a new wave - their first American born coach in Brian Clarhaut, a wealth of new and exciting players and another push for their first USL championship.

The Locos welcome in six new guys and 16 returners and there could be some more announcements on the way.

El Paso begin their 5th season at home on March 11th against Sacramento Republic FC. You can buy tickets here.